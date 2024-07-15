Swedish Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know

The tennis stars, after packing their bags from the All England Club in London after the conclusion of the 2024 Wimbledon, will now travel to Bastad for the Swedish Open. (More Tennis News)
The ATP 2024 event starts the transition from the grass swing to the clay, and the tennis caravan will use the tournament as a dress rehearsal for the 2024 Olympic Games that will be played on clay in Paris.
22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, Sumit Nagal will all be fighting it out at Bastad’s event.
Schedule For Swedish Open 2024:
Main Draw: Monday, 15 July – Wednesday, 18 July.
Semi-finals: Saturday, July 20
Finals: Sunday, July 21.
Live Streaming Details For Swedish Open 2024:
When and where to watch the Swedish Open 2024 live in India?
Unfortunately, the Swedish Open 2024 tennis tournament will not telecast live for tennis fans in India.
Where will the Swedish Open 2024 tennis tournament live streamed in India?
Fans can live stream the Swedish Open 2024 tennis tournament on the Tennis Tv App.
Prize Money (EUR)
Winner - € 88,125
Runner Up - € 51,400
Semi-Finalist - € 30, 220
Quarter-Finalist - € 17,510
Round 2 - € 10,165
Round 1 - €6,215