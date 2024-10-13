Jannik Sinner hopes to see Novak Djokovic fit and firing at the biggest tournaments for years to come. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic proved no match for Sinner as the world number one prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters.
Sinner's dominant display denied Djokovic what would have been his 100th ATP Tour-level title, albeit that trophy is bound to come sooner rather than later for the 37-year-old.
With Rafael Nadal having confirmed his retirement earlier this week, Djokovic is the final member of "the big four" remaining, following Andy Murray's retirement earlier this year.
And 23-year-old Sinner, who is now even at 4-4 in his head-to-head record with Djokovic, hopes to see the Serbian remain at the top of the game.
"It's so nice to see you still playing incredible tennis, you keep showing it year after year," Sinner told Djokovic during the trophy presentation.
"You are doing an incredible job, I wish you all the best, not only for this season but for staying healthy next season and hopefully seeing you as long as possible here on big stages."
Speaking to Sky Sports, Sinner said: "It was a very tough match, playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges.
"He was serving great the first set, I couldn't find a way to break him, and then I played a very good tie-breaker which gave me confidence for the second set.
"Very happy with my performance through this whole tournament – a very special moment.
"[Djokovic [doesn't] have any weaknesses. You have to use the very small number of chances he gives you but there are not many through a whole match.
"You try to believe in every moment. He's a legend of our sport, he's very tough to play against so I'm very happy."
Sinner is the first player to claim three consecutive wins head-to-head against Djokovic since Nadal in 2013.
The Italian is only the fifth player aged 23 or under in the Open Era to win 6+ hard-court ATP titles in a calendar year after Jimmy Connors (1973), Ivan Lendl (1981), Pete Sampras (1994) and Roger Federer (2004).
Federer and Carlos Alcaraz were present in the stands during Sunday's showdown, and Djokovic quipped that only added to the pressure.
"It's really nice to see Roger, I'm not used to seeing you in the stands, I wish you were on the court playing with us," he said.
"It's probably the first time I played in front of you, so I had an added pressure, but thank you for being here. And Carlos as well."
Speaking to Sinner, Djokovic said: "Congratulations to Jannik, you were just too good today and you're having an incredible year – you deserve this.
"Congratulations to his team, as well, for a great week – well done, I'm really glad you guys are doing well, you deserve this."