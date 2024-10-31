Alexander Zverev progressed to the last 16 of the Paris Masters following a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor. (More Tennis News)
The Italian Open champion prevailed 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 after just over an hour-and-a-half at Accor Arena.
The opening set remained on serve and went to a tie-break, which Zverev subsequently dominated to draw first blood.
Runner-up to Daniil Medvedev in this ATP Masters event four years ago, the German crucially claimed the match's only break in game six of the second set.
Zverev then subsequently held out for victory to set up a last-16 clash with Arthur Fils, who defeated him in the Hamburg final earlier this season.
Data Debrief: Zverev gets his break
Zverev maintained his perfect record against Griekspoor in 2024, having now won all four of their meetings, but it was a contest of fine margins.
Indeed, Griekspoor was dominant on serve early on, losing just one of his opening 14 points. However, the only break point he faced was ruthlessly pounced upon by the German, who saved all three he faced.
Unforced errors were also crucial with Zverev committing just nine to his opponent's 17, and his quest for a second trophy of the season continues.