Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date

With a fifth final at the Shanghai Masters, surpassing Andy Murray (four) for the outright most at the event, Novak Djokovic has now reached five or more finals at each of the current ATP Masters 1000 events on hard court

Novak Djokovic
Only Jimmy Connors (164), Roger Federer (157) and Ivan Lendl (146) in the Open Era have reached more ATP event finals than Novak Djokovic (141), in pic.
Novak Djokovic is just one game away from securing a 100th Tour-level title after reaching the Shanghai Masters final with a straight-sets triumph over Taylor Fritz. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic needed a medical timeout deep into the second set, but was able to hold on to secure a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) victory to set up an encounter with Jannik Sinner in the final.  

The Serbian missed three break points in the opening game, but was able to get his nose in front in the fifth game after breaking the American's serve. 

Djokovic held his serve for the remainder to gain the early advantage, moving on the brink of reaching a record-extending 59th Masters 1000 final and his first of 2024. 

BY Stats Perform

But Fritz responded well in the second set, despite Djokovic producing some stunning tennis that included a brilliant backhand winner in the fifth game which drew applause from his American opponent. 

The pair continued to trade blows, with a tie-break deciding whether the game would go the distance or Djokovic would reach a record fifth final in Shanghai. 

And the Serbian held his nerve, fighting back from 5-3 down to seal his progression to Sunday's showpiece, becoming the 13th different ATP Masters 1000 finalist so far this year.

Data Debrief: Djokovic one away from history

With a fifth final at the Shanghai Masters, surpassing Andy Murray (four) for the outright most at the event, Djokovic has now reached five or more finals at each of the current ATP Masters 1000 events on hard court.

Fritz is now the sixth opponent Djokovic has defeated in each of their opening 10 head-to-head meetings at ATP level, along with Andreas Seppi, Gael Monfils, Jeremy Chardy, Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic.

Only Jimmy Connors (164), Roger Federer (157) and Ivan Lendl (146) in the Open Era have reached more ATP event finals than the Serbian (141). 

