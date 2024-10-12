Jannik Sinner clinched the ATP Year-End number one ranking following his straight-sets semi-final win against Tomas Machac at the Shanghai Masters. (More Tennis News)
Sinner needed an hour and 43 minutes to down his Czech opponent, winning 6-4 7-5 to set up a meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz in the final.
The Italian, however, started slowly in the first set, losing the first two games, but recovered well as the pair traded blows in a tightly contested affair.
But a service break in the 10th game proved decisive, with Sinner taking the early advantage in a set that saw him serve four of his nine aces against the Czech.
But Machac refused to back down, going toe-to-toe with the world number one, producing some huge baseline hitting that the Italian struggled to respond to.
However, after a love game to level the encounter at 6-6, Sinner closed out the contest in the tie-break, sealing his 64th win of the season to reach his maiden final at the competition as he continues to chase a Tour-leading seventh title of the year.
Data Debrief: Sinner on top of the world
Sinner (2023-24) became only the third player in the Open Era to reach seven or more ATP event finals on hard court in consecutive seasons after Roger Federer (2004-07 and 2014-2015) and Novak Djokovic (2011-13 and 2015-2016).
The Italian is now 27-3 at ATP Masters 1000 events in 2024. Since the format’s inception in 1990, only Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have achieved more wins in a season.