Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Carballes Baena, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Serbian world number one and reigning champion Novak Djokovic started off his Roland Garros campaign on a winning note with a 1st round victory over Pierre-Hugues Hubert. (More Tennis News)
The world number one held off the challenge of the home favourite to win 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, setting him on his way to a potential 25th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic's next round opponent is Spanish player Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serb looks to keep the winning momentum going at the French Open 2024.
Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Carballes Baena Head To Head Record
Matches Played: 2
Novak Djokovic Wins: 2
Roberto Carballes Baena Wins: 0
No Result: 0
When is Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Carballes Baena, French Open 2024 2nd Round?
The French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Carballes Baena second-round match is scheduled for Thursday, May 30 at 6:00 PM IST at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.
Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Carballes Baena, French Open 2024 2nd Round Match?
The French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Carballes Baena second-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.
In India, you can watch the French Open 2024 matches online on SonyLiv.com.