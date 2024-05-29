Tennis

French Open Day 3 Recap: Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka Advance To Round 2

Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz also posted wins to get into the second round

X/@rolandgarros
Novak Djokovic defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert Photo: X/@rolandgarros
info_icon

French Open Day 3 saw big names coasting through to the second round with top seed Novak Djokovic's victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets headlining the proceedings in a day marred by rain. (Full French Open Coverage | Tennis News)

The world no 1 Djokovic got off to a strong start against local boy Herbert winning the first set with ease. Herbert took the second set into tiebreakers but could not turn it into a win. The last set saw the defending champion return to his best again. The final scoreline read 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 as the top seed advanced to the second round.

Seventh seed Casper Ruud also breezed past the British Felipe Meligeni Alves to win his match in straight sets and easily land into the second round.

Djokovic is still yet to win silverware in 2024. - null
French Open 2024: Defending Champion Djokovic's Decline Began Some Time Ago, Claims Simon

BY Stats Perform

Aryna Sabalenka, second seed in the women's singles, made quick work of Erika Andreeva to march into the second round with an easy straight sets win. Elena Rybakina, the fourth seed, also earned a similar dominant victory in the opening round at the Roland Garros.

Seventh seed Zheng Qinwen sent Alize Cornet into retirement on the back of a first round defeat at the French Open. Cornet had announced that the clay court Grand Slam would be her last tournament.

Frenchwoman Cornet holds the women's record for most consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played at 69, a streak that ran from the 2007 Australian Open to this French Open. She was honoured with a standing ovation and a farewell trophy.

Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz also posted wins to get into the second round. While Minaur had it easy, Fritz had to sweat hard for his victory.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. - null
French Open: Alcaraz, Sinner Have Similar Ability As 'Big 4', Believes Simon

BY Stats Perform

French Open Day 3 Results

Here are the key results from Day 3 of French Open:

Novak Djokovic (1) def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4

Casper Ruud (7) def. Felipe Meligeni Alves (Q), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka (2) def. Erika Andreeva, 6-1, 6-2

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (28) def. Arthur Cazaux, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Elena Rybakina (4) def. Greet Minnen, 6-2, 6-3

Zheng Qinwen (7) def. Alize Cornet, 6-2, 6-1

Alex de Minaur (11) def. Alex Michelsen, 6-1, 6-0, 6-2

Taylor Fritz (12) def. Federico Coria, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-

Mirra Andreeva def. Emina Bektas 6-2, 6-3

Anna Blinkova def. Sorana Cirstea (28), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5)

Where to watch French Open 2024 Day 4?

The Roland Garros tournament will be broadcast from the main draw onwards (May 26) on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress