French Open Day 3 Recap: Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka Advance To Round 2

French Open Day 3 saw big names coasting through to the second round with top seed Novak Djokovic's victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets headlining the proceedings in a day marred by rain. (Full French Open Coverage | Tennis News)
The world no 1 Djokovic got off to a strong start against local boy Herbert winning the first set with ease. Herbert took the second set into tiebreakers but could not turn it into a win. The last set saw the defending champion return to his best again. The final scoreline read 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 as the top seed advanced to the second round.
Seventh seed Casper Ruud also breezed past the British Felipe Meligeni Alves to win his match in straight sets and easily land into the second round.
Aryna Sabalenka, second seed in the women's singles, made quick work of Erika Andreeva to march into the second round with an easy straight sets win. Elena Rybakina, the fourth seed, also earned a similar dominant victory in the opening round at the Roland Garros.
Seventh seed Zheng Qinwen sent Alize Cornet into retirement on the back of a first round defeat at the French Open. Cornet had announced that the clay court Grand Slam would be her last tournament.
Frenchwoman Cornet holds the women's record for most consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played at 69, a streak that ran from the 2007 Australian Open to this French Open. She was honoured with a standing ovation and a farewell trophy.
Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz also posted wins to get into the second round. While Minaur had it easy, Fritz had to sweat hard for his victory.
French Open Day 3 Results
Here are the key results from Day 3 of French Open:
Novak Djokovic (1) def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4
Casper Ruud (7) def. Felipe Meligeni Alves (Q), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Aryna Sabalenka (2) def. Erika Andreeva, 6-1, 6-2
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (28) def. Arthur Cazaux, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4
Elena Rybakina (4) def. Greet Minnen, 6-2, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (7) def. Alize Cornet, 6-2, 6-1
Alex de Minaur (11) def. Alex Michelsen, 6-1, 6-0, 6-2
Taylor Fritz (12) def. Federico Coria, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-
Mirra Andreeva def. Emina Bektas 6-2, 6-3
Anna Blinkova def. Sorana Cirstea (28), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5)
Where to watch French Open 2024 Day 4?
The Roland Garros tournament will be broadcast from the main draw onwards (May 26) on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.