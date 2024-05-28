Tennis

French Open: Aryna Sabalenka Dispatches Erika Andreeva In First Round

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier in her first career meeting against Erika Andreeva. She will play either Irene Burillo Escorihuela or Moyuka Uchijima in the second round of French Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open.
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka emphatically progressed to the second round of the French Open with victory over Erika Andreeva on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Australian Open champion Sabalenka won 6-1 6-2 in just 68 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the first career meeting between the two players.

There were 27 winners from Sabalenka and just nine from Andreeva, who only showed the briefest resistance with a sole break early in the second set.

Elena Rybakina in action at Roland Garros on Tuesday. - null
French Open 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Greet Minnen, Enters Roland Garros Second Round

BY Stats Perform

But strong favourite Sabalenka, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, made an instant response by breaking back, ultimately winning five of the final six games to ruthlessly close out the victory.

She will play a qualifier – either Irene Burillo Escorihuela or Moyuka Uchijima – in the next round of the competition.

Data Debrief: Sabalenka extends first-round streak

Sabalenka has now won each of her last 15 first-round matches at grand slam tournaments, not suffering defeat at the first hurdle since a clash against Carla Suarez Navarro at the Australian Open in January 2020. 

She has also won six R1 matches in a row at the French Open, not suffering an opening-round loss in Paris since the 2018 edition.

Sabalenka will continue her bid to become the first female player to win both the Australian Open and Roland Garros in a calendar year since Serena Williams in 2015. Her record on clay this season is now improved to a healthy 12-3.

Andreeva, meanwhile, was always likely to find the going tough and won just eight of her 23 points on first serve as she was broken five times across the contest. The 19-year-old is yet to reach a grand slam second round.

