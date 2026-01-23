Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van de Zandschulp Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van de Zandschulp Australian Open 2026: Know all about the 3rd round match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
novak-djokovic-vs-botic-van-de-zandschulp-live-streaming-australian-open-2026-3rd-round
Novak Djokovic in action in Australian Open Photo: AustralianOpen/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Novak Djokovic will take on with Botic van de Zandschulp in Australian Open 2026 third round

  • Botic van de Zandschulp won the last time the duo faced off

  • The head-to-head between the two stands at 1-1

Novak Djokovic is gunning for his 11th title at Melbourne, and he will keep no stones unturned when he takes on Botic van de Zandschulp in the way of a fourth-round spot in the Australian Open 2026. Djokovic is yet to drop a set so far in the first two rounds of the Australian Open 2026 and secured a straight-sets victory against Francesco Maestrelli in second round.

One thing that will keep Djokovic wary will be the fact that he has lost to Botic van de Zandschulp and that too not long ago. In the outdoor hard court of the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells, van de Zandschulp prevailed over heavyweight Djokovic. Although Djokovic remains the favourite, he would not rule out the chance of an upset.

The 30-year-old Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp is mostly known as a giant slayer. He has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Djokovic and has also defeated Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in the last two years. van de Zandschulp is coming out of a more tiring four-setter and as a result, he will face a slight disadvantage.

Related Content
Related Content

Novak Djokovic Vs Botic van de Zandschulp, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info


When and where is the Novak Djokovic Vs Botic van de Zandschulp, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Novak Djokovic Vs Botic van de Zandschulp, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST approx.

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  2. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van de Zandschulp Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  4. Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. NIA Conducts Searches In Punjab In Amritsar Temple Grenade Case

  3. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  4. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  5. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  2. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  3. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  4. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  5. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way