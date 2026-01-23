Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van de Zandschulp Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Novak Djokovic is gunning for his 11th title at Melbourne, and he will keep no stones unturned when he takes on Botic van de Zandschulp in the way of a fourth-round spot in the Australian Open 2026. Djokovic is yet to drop a set so far in the first two rounds of the Australian Open 2026 and secured a straight-sets victory against Francesco Maestrelli in second round.