Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van de Zandschulp Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Novak Djokovic will take on with Botic van de Zandschulp in Australian Open 2026 third round
Botic van de Zandschulp won the last time the duo faced off
The head-to-head between the two stands at 1-1
Novak Djokovic is gunning for his 11th title at Melbourne, and he will keep no stones unturned when he takes on Botic van de Zandschulp in the way of a fourth-round spot in the Australian Open 2026. Djokovic is yet to drop a set so far in the first two rounds of the Australian Open 2026 and secured a straight-sets victory against Francesco Maestrelli in second round.
One thing that will keep Djokovic wary will be the fact that he has lost to Botic van de Zandschulp and that too not long ago. In the outdoor hard court of the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells, van de Zandschulp prevailed over heavyweight Djokovic. Although Djokovic remains the favourite, he would not rule out the chance of an upset.
The 30-year-old Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp is mostly known as a giant slayer. He has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Djokovic and has also defeated Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in the last two years. van de Zandschulp is coming out of a more tiring four-setter and as a result, he will face a slight disadvantage.
Novak Djokovic Vs Botic van de Zandschulp, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Novak Djokovic Vs Botic van de Zandschulp, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Botic van de Zandschulp, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.