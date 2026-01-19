Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff To Start Campaign Today

Novak Djokovic will start his campaign on Day 2 against Pedro Martinez at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 19, 2026. AP/Aaron Favila

Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 2 of the Australian Open at Melbourne on Monday, January 19. On Day 1 of the marquee grand slam turned out to a happening one, where some of the big names in the tennis world like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka started their campaign with a win while experienced campaigners Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Venus Williams suffered first round exits. We are now ready with the Day 2 of the which is not short of action either. In Men's category, among many notable clashes, ten-time champion Novak Djokovic, who's seeded 4th will be up against Pedro Martinez in round one, while in women's singles, World No.2 Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Chinese counterpart Yue Yuan and World No.3, Coco Gauff will be up against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the Day 2 here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jan 2026, 07:10:49 am IST Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Order Of Play Outside is jam packed 🤩@ROLEX #rolex #orderofplay pic.twitter.com/yCsLCcnSHZ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2026