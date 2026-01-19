Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff To Start Campaign Today

Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: In an enthralling Day 2, many marquee players like Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff start their campaign against some exciting emerging names. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the day here

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score
Novak Djokovic will start his campaign on Day 2 against Pedro Martinez at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 19, 2026. AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 2 of the Australian Open at Melbourne on Monday, January 19. On Day 1 of the marquee grand slam turned out to a happening one, where some of the big names in the tennis world like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka started their campaign with a win while experienced campaigners Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Venus Williams suffered first round exits. We are now ready with the Day 2 of the which is not short of action either. In Men's category, among many notable clashes, ten-time champion Novak Djokovic, who's seeded 4th will be up against Pedro Martinez in round one, while in women's singles, World No.2 Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Chinese counterpart Yue Yuan and World No.3, Coco Gauff will be up against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the Day 2 here.
Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Order Of Play

Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Welcome!

Hello Tennis fans! We are back with the live coverage of Day 2 of the 2026 Australian Open. It's going to be another enthralling day of tennis, where some of the biggest names of tennis will be in action. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the day.

Published At:
