Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Australian Open: Serbian Star Advances To Fourth Round In Straight Sets
Novak Djokovic continued his remarkable run at the 2026 Australian Open, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the fourth round at Rod Laver Arena. The Serbian star, seeking his 25th Grand Slam title, was pushed especially in the final set before sealing the victory in a tense tiebreak, showcasing his trademark resilience and clutch play. Notably, this win marked Djokovic’s 400th match victory at Grand Slam tournaments and tied him with Roger Federer for the most match wins at the Australian Open, a historic milestone. Despite a brief heated moment during the match that nearly drew a penalty, Djokovic largely maintained control and now advances with confidence into the next round.
