Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Australian Open: Serbian Star Advances To Fourth Round In Straight Sets

Novak Djokovic continued his remarkable run at the 2026 Australian Open, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the fourth round at Rod Laver Arena. The Serbian star, seeking his 25th Grand Slam title, was pushed especially in the final set before sealing the victory in a tense tiebreak, showcasing his trademark resilience and clutch play. Notably, this win marked Djokovic’s 400th match victory at Grand Slam tournaments and tied him with Roger Federer for the most match wins at the Australian Open, a historic milestone. Despite a brief heated moment during the match that nearly drew a penalty, Djokovic largely maintained control and now advances with confidence into the next round.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia is congratulated by Botic van de Zandschulp, right, of the Netherlands following their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open 2026: Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls during his third round match against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis: Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Novak Djokovic vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Novak Djokovic vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Australian Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
