Tennis

Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open

Osaka fell at the first hurdle to Angelique Kerber at Roland-Garros last month, but was back to her best as she emerged a 6-3 6-1 victor in Toronto

Naomi Osaka beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets at the Canadian Open
Naomi Osaka put her Paris Olympics disappointment behind her as she eased to the next round of the Canadian Open in a straight-sets win over Ons Jabeur. (More Tennis News)

Osaka fell at the first hurdle to Angelique Kerber at Roland-Garros last month, but was back to her best as she emerged a 6-3 6-1 victor in Toronto. 

The four-time grand slam champion wasted no time in stamping her authority on proceedings, earning two break points to take a 3-0 lead early on. 

And that would prove decisive, with the world number 95 seeing out the rest of her service games, closing out the first set with a love game. 

Jabeur would have no response to Osaka's stunning display, with the Japanese finding another pivotal break before winning the remaining three games to confirm the win. 

Osaka will face Elise Mertens in the round of 32 after the Belgian beat Katie Volynets in straight sets earlier in the day. 

Data Debrief: Osaka over Olympics disappointment

Having suffered disappointment in Paris, Osaka responded in emphatic style upon her return to the court and will want to continue that momentum moving forward. 

Osaka converted all three of the break points she had, winning all eight of her service games. 

It proved to be a difficult day at the office for Jabeur, who uncharacteristcally served seven double faults throughout the contest compared to Osaka's four. 

