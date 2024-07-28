Tennis

Nadal Vs Djokovic Blockbuster Clash Set For Second Round At Paris Olympics 2024

Nadal's victory means a record-extending 60th - and what will likely be the last - meeting with Djokovic

Rafael-nadal-paris-olympics
Nadal will play Djokovic in round two
info_icon

Rafael Nadal will play Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster men's singles second-round clash at the Paris Olympics, after battling past Marton Fucsovics in three sets. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The winner of 14 French Open titles at Roland-Garros, Nadal prevailed once more on Court Philippe-Chatrier, outlasting his Hungarian opponent 6-1 4-6 6-4.

The Spaniard quickly settled into his stride and wrapped up the opening set in just 31 minutes.

However, Fucsovics responded well with an early break in the second and, though Nadal cancelled it out in game nine, the Hungarian broke again to level.

Djokovic took just 53 minutes to beat Ebden - null
Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid

BY Stats Perform

Nadal appeared in trouble at 2-1 and 40-0 down on serve in the decider, but managed to dig deep and just about hold.

He then gained the crucial break in the following game, before holding out to set up that mouth-watering showdown with Djokovic.

Data Debrief: Nadal and Djokovic set for 'one last dance'

Nadal's victory means a record-extending 60th - and what will likely be the last - meeting with Djokovic.

Once again, they will do battle at Roland-Garros, two years after the Spaniard prevailed in their French Open quarter-final meeting in four sets on his way to a 14th crown.

Nadal demonstrated his quality under pressure once more against Fucsovics, converting four of his eight break-point opportunities, compared to just two of 10 from his opponent.

