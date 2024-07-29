Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle

Rafael Nadal acknowledged Novak Djokovic will be the "clear favourite" in their blockbuster men's singles clash at the Paris Olympics. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Two of the game's greats will lock horns for the 60th time - and what is expected to be the final time - in round two at Roland-Garros, following Nadal's victory over Marton Fucsovics.
The Spaniard battled past his Hungarian opponent in three sets to keep his final campaign alive on the French clay, where he won a record-breaking 14 French Open titles.
He secured the most recent of those in 2022 following a victory over Djokovic in the quarter-finals - and what was the pair's most recent encounter.
But Nadal knows he will be the underdog this time around.
"Of course, it's beautiful to play against one of the two biggest rivals that I had in my career, especially on this court," he said.
"But our situations are completely different. He's been very competitive. I have not been very competitive for the last two years, so in that case, I think probably he is the clear favourite.
"I'm going to try to bring my best to the court and then let's see how far I can go, and how many problems I can create [for] him.
"It's always beautiful to play on this court, without a doubt. Representing your country is always super special."