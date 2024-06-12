Libema Open: Naomi Osaka Sets Up Bianca Andreescu Quarter-Final Showdown

Naomi Osaka will play Bianca Andreescu in the Libema Open quarter-finals after a commanding straight-sets victory over Suzan Lamens. (More Tennis News)
The four-time major winner took just 54 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-2 win over her Dutch opponent in t'Hertogenbosch.
Osaka looked sharp as she sought her second WTA quarter-final appearance of the season, having also reached that stage in Doha four months ago.
The Japanese hit 21 winners to 13 unforced errors, while converting four out of five break points against the world number 140.
Next up for Osaka is a showdown with 2019 US Open champion Andreescu in the last eight.
Data Debrief: Osaka storms into first grass-court quarter-final in six years
It was a dominant display by Osaka, who hit nine aces and won 15 of her 17 points on first serve (88.2 per cent).
The four-time major winner subsequently advanced to her first WTA quarter-final on grass since the 2018 Nottingham Open.