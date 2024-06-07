Tennis

Swiatek Highlights Osaka Win As Turning Point With Fourth French Open Title Within Reach

The world number one saved a match point against Osaka in the second round of the competition, pulling off a comeback to triumph 7-6 (7-1) 1-6 7-5 on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open.
info_icon

Iga Swiatek believes her victory over Naomi Osaka helped her adjust to Roland-Garros as she reached the final of the French Open following victory over Coco Gauff. (More Tennis News)

The world number one saved a match point against Osaka in the second round of the competition, pulling off a comeback to triumph 7-6 (7-1) 1-6 7-5 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. 

Swiatek saved a match point against the former world number one, and from 5-2 down in the deciding set, it was the Pole who prevailed.

Since then, the 23-year-old has lost just 14 games across the next four rounds and is one match away from becoming the first woman to win the tournament in three straight years since Justine Henin in 2007. 

And she credited that win over Osaka as the turning point in her latest French Open campaign.

"Something changed [after the Osaka match]," Swiatek said after beating Andreeva.

French Open finalist, Jasmine Paolini - null
French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini Sets Up Iga Swiatek Clash In Maiden Grand Slam Final

BY Stats Perform

"I adjusted better to the court, and it’s not easy to play first matches in a grand slam because the atmosphere is much different in other tournaments.

"Against Naomi, I didn’t have time to get into it. She was intense from the beginning and put pressure on me. I'm happy that I handled it well. The weather changed also; it helped my game and I gained confidence."

Reflecting on a dominant 6-2 6-4 defeat of reigning US Open champion Gauff, Swiatek said: "It was intense.

"In the second set, it was tight because we were breaking each other. But I'm happy that I was consistent with my tactics, didn't overthink stuff, and just went for it at the end."

Swiatek and Gauff have now faced off 12 times, but the American has won just one of those matches. 

"I think [Gauff] is progressing a lot," Swiatek added.

Iga Swiatek was in brilliant form on Friday - null
French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova

BY Stats Perform

"You can see by her results. Last year’s US Open showed that she's tough. At this age, it's obvious that she's going to grow. It's nice to see her handling everything around her well because it’s not easy. 

"I'm sure we're going to have more really intense matches at the highest level because Coco is also one of the most consistent players out there."

Swiatek will face Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's final.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage
  3. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  4. Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Pushed Ahead
  5. Air India Express To Operate Daily Direct Flights From Kolkata To Ghaziabad
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  2. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  3. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  4. Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'
  5. Suzanne Collins Is Releasing A New 'Hunger Games' Novel, 'Sunrise On The Reaping,' Next Year
Sports News
  1. Swiatek Highlights Osaka Win As Turning Point With Fourth French Open Title Within Reach
  2. Gareth Southgate 'Excited' By Final England Squad For Euro 2024
  3. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  4. Duleep Trophy To Kick Start Indian Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25
  5. United States Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup: USA Beat PAK In The Super Over In Dallas
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 | June 6 Highlights: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win