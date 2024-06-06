Jasmine Paolini has reached her first grand slam final after defeating Mirra Andreeva in straight sets on Thursday. (More Tennis News)
Andreeva stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka to reach her maiden grand slam semi-final on Wednesday, but an error-strewn performance saw her defeated 6-3, 6-1.
Paolini, who caused an upset of her own by knocking out Elena Rybakina in the quarter-final, was determined and got the first break early on before saving three break points in the fifth game.
Though Andreeva tried to mount a comeback, Paolini was too strong, holding out to win the first set, before getting another early break in the second.
The 17-year-old's frustration started to show, and she had few answers to Paolini's dominance as the Italian held out for an impressive victory.
Paolini will now face Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday as she aims to cause another upset and claim her maiden grand slam title.
Data Debrief: Late bloomer Paolini looks unstoppable
Paolini is just the third player in the last decade to reach her first grand slam final at Roland Garros after turning 28, along with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2021) and Lucie Safarova (2015).
She also becomes the first Italian to reach the final of a grand slam event since Roberta Vinci at the US Open in 2015, and the first in the final of the French Open since Sara Errani in 2012.