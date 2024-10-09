Tennis

Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Shanghai Masters: Italian Exacts Revenge To Reach Quarters

Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 final eight after the Russian saw off Stefanos Tsitsipas with a commanding performance

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner has entered a 14th quarter-final in 14 ATP events in 2024.
Jannik Sinner avenged last year's Shanghai Masters exit to Ben Shelton, beating him in straight sets to progress to the quarter-final on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

The American was hoping for another upset to mark his 22nd birthday, but Sinner triumphed 6-4 7-6 (7-1) in 88 minutes.

Shelton started strongly, showing off a 95% first serve accuracy in the first set, as he matched the Italian in the opening games but could not force a vital break before Sinner's three-game winning run took the set away from him.

Sinner then had to dig deep as Shelton went on the attack once more, but he successfully defended all seven break points, five of which came in the second set.

He ramped up the pressure in the tie-break, cruising through to reach his 14th ATP Tour quarter-final of 2024.

"It was very tough. He played only first serves, except one second serve," Sinner said.

"But if I look at the positive picture, how I ended the match, I tried to stay a bit more aggressive, which I've done, and this hopefully can give me confidence for the next round."

He will face Daniil Medvedev in the final eight after the Russian saw off Stefanos Tsitsipas with a commanding performance.

Medvedev triumphed 7-6 (7-3) 6-3, hitting 28 winners and making just 20 unforced errors to the Greek's 34 as he came from 2-0 down in the second set, winning six of the last seven games to progress.

Data Debrief: Staying perfect

Sinner has made a 14th quarter-final from 14 ATP events in 2024, becoming only the fourth player aged 23 or under to do so in a single season after Jimmy Connors (1974), Guillermo Vilas (1976) and John McEnroe (1982).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (10) is now the second opponent Daniil Medvedev has defeated 10+ times head-to-head at ATP level, along with Alexander Zverev (12), while he will be searching for an eighth win against Sinner in the next round, having also beaten him at Wimbledon earlier this year. 

