Defending champion Jannik Sinner has dropped just one set in his first three matches
Up against him is Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who had beaten the world number one in their previous meeting in Halle
Winner will take on either Lorenzo Musetti or Jaume Munar in quarter-finals
World number one Jannik Sinner faces Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in their US Open 2025 men's singles round of 16 clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Tuesday (September 2, 2025 as per India time). Watch the Sinner vs Bublik tennis match live.
The 24-year-old Sinner kicked off his Flushing Meadows title defence with straight-set wins over Vit Kopriva (6-1, 6-1, 6-2) and Alexei Popyrin (6-3, 6-2, 6-2). He was then made to sweat by Denis Shapovalov (5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3), but the Italian came up trumps to book his fourth-round berth.
Up against him is 23rd seed Bublik, who also notched up straight-set victories in his first two rounds, against Marin Cilic (6-4, 6-1, 6-4) and Tristan Schoolkate (6-3, 6-3, 6-3). Bublik then endured a stern test from Tommy Paul before prevailing 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in an intense five-setter.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik: Head-To-Head Record
Tonight's match marks the seventh meeting between the two players. Sinner leads the head-to-head 4-2, though Bublik won their previous face-off at the Halle Open 2025 in June, beating the Italian 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16 and going on to win the title.
The winner will face either 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti or Spain's Jaume Munar for a place in the semi-finals.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik, US Open 2025 Fourth Round: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik, US Open 2025 fourth-round match be played?
The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik, US Open 2025 fourth-round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, September 2 at around 4:30am IST.
Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik, US Open 2025 fourth-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik, US Open 2025 fourth-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.