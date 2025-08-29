Tennis

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

Jannik Sinner did not break much sweat as he defeated Alexei Popyrin to reach the third round of the US Open 2025 on Thursday. The defending champion made light work of Popyrin, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Sinner is looking to become the first man to retain the trophy at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won the last of his five crowns in 2008.