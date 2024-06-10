Tennis

Jannik Sinner Relishing 'New Chapter' As World Number One

The reigning Australian Open champion and French Open semi-finalist is the first Italian player - and 29th overall - to top the ATP rankings since they were introduced in 1973

Sinner has reached the summit of the ATP rankings
info_icon

Jannik Sinner is relishing "a new chapter" in his first week as the world number one, but knows he will now have a target on his back. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Sinner has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, claiming his first grand slam in Melbourne while also enjoying ATP Masters success at the Miami Open in March.

And after ending Novak Djokovic's 39-week reign at the summit of the ATP rankings, the 22-year-old has his sights set on winning more silverware as he looks to preserve his status as the world's best player.

"We go hunting now and see what we can catch," he told BBC World Service. "We want to have these good feelings of lifting trophies over and over again, so for us, it's just part of the process.

Alexander Zverev waves to the French Open crowd following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz - null
French Open Final: Zverev Will Look At Himself And His Team Following Alcaraz Defeat

BY Stats Perform

"I'm obviously very happy about being number one, but everyone wants to beat me now. Now, a new chapter is starting. Let's see how [long] I can stay there."

Italy are certainly in good shape as far as tennis is concerned. Sinner was part of the side that delivered their first Davis Cup triumph since 1976 last year, and is one of five Italians currently ranked inside the men's top 50.

Meanwhile, fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini was runner-up to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles at the French Open - climbing to a career high seventh in the WTA rankings as a result - as well as the women's doubles alongside compatriot Sara Errani.

"It's something that Italy deserves," Sinner added. "The tennis in Italy is going in the right direction and I think our goal is always to let this sport grow as much as we can. We can be the idols or the inspiration for young people."

