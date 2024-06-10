French Open Final: Zverev Will Look At Himself And His Team Following Alcaraz Defeat

Alexander Zverev suggested there could be changes to his team as he looks to match Carlos Alcaraz. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
The German lost a five-set thriller at Roland-Garros 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 as Alcaraz became the youngest player to win grand slam titles on all three surfaces.
Zverev had taken a 2-1 lead after winning the third set, but the Spaniard was able to battle back and claim his third major triumph.
Speaking after the encounter, Zverev admitted he was second best, as he highlighted the difference in intensity when playing against Alcaraz, admitting he would look at himself and his team to see where they can improve in the future.
"We're both physically strong, but he's a beast. He's an animal, for sure," said Zverev.
"The intensity he plays tennis at is different to other people. You know, he can do so many different things, right? I think he changed his tactic a lot in the fifth set, started to play a lot higher, a lot deeper for me to not create as much power. Especially with the shadows on the court, it was slower again.
"But he's a fantastic player, and physically he's fantastic. So, you know, I have to look at myself and I have to look at the team that I have and see, you know, what I can do to become at the same level."
However, Zverev also reflected that sometimes, there is not much that can be done against such a quality player, and he does not feel he threw away the title in the same way he did at the US Open against Dominic Thiem in 2020.
"He played better than me the fourth and fifth sets. It's how it is," Zverev added.
"I felt like this grand slam final I did everything I could. At the US Open I kind of gave it away myself. It's a bit different.
"I lost focus, and on my serve I didn't get the power from my legs anymore, which is weird. Because normally I do not get tired.
"I don't cramp, I don't get tired normally. But again, against Carlos it's a different intensity, so maybe that was the case a bit. Maybe I have to look at my preparation. Maybe I have to look at how I do things on a physical base as well.
"Of course, look, I felt from the tennis level I was playing decent and he was playing decent for three sets. Then I dropped a lot."