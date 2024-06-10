Tennis

French Open Final: Zverev Will Look At Himself And His Team Following Alcaraz Defeat

The German lost a five-set thriller at Roland-Garros 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 as Alcaraz became the youngest player to win grand slam titles on all three surfaces

Alexander Zverev waves to the French Open crowd following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz
info_icon

Alexander Zverev suggested there could be changes to his team as he looks to match Carlos Alcaraz.  (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The German lost a five-set thriller at Roland-Garros 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 as Alcaraz became the youngest player to win grand slam titles on all three surfaces.

Zverev had taken a 2-1 lead after winning the third set, but the Spaniard was able to battle back and claim his third major triumph. 

Carlos Alcaraz downed Alexander Zverev in Paris. - null
French Open Men's Singles Final: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev To Win Maiden Title

BY Stats Perform

Speaking after the encounter, Zverev admitted he was second best, as he highlighted the difference in intensity when playing against Alcaraz, admitting he would look at himself and his team to see where they can improve in the future. 

"We're both physically strong, but he's a beast. He's an animal, for sure," said Zverev. 

"The intensity he plays tennis at is different to other people. You know, he can do so many different things, right? I think he changed his tactic a lot in the fifth set, started to play a lot higher, a lot deeper for me to not create as much power. Especially with the shadows on the court, it was slower again.

"But he's a fantastic player, and physically he's fantastic. So, you know, I have to look at myself and I have to look at the team that I have and see, you know, what I can do to become at the same level."

However, Zverev also reflected that sometimes, there is not much that can be done against such a quality player, and he does not feel he threw away the title in the same way he did at the US Open against Dominic Thiem in 2020.

"He played better than me the fourth and fifth sets. It's how it is," Zverev added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev pictured after the French Open final - null
French Open Final: Zverev Hails 'Hall Of Famer' Alcaraz After Runner-Up Finish

BY Stats Perform

"I felt like this grand slam final I did everything I could. At the US Open I kind of gave it away myself. It's a bit different.

"I lost focus, and on my serve I didn't get the power from my legs anymore, which is weird. Because normally I do not get tired.

"I don't cramp, I don't get tired normally. But again, against Carlos it's a different intensity, so maybe that was the case a bit. Maybe I have to look at my preparation. Maybe I have to look at how I do things on a physical base as well.

"Of course, look, I felt from the tennis level I was playing decent and he was playing decent for three sets. Then I dropped a lot."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From ‘Naari Shakti’ To Only Seven Women In The Cabinet – What Changed For Modi Sarkar?
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: First Cabinet Meet Underway, All Eyes On Portfolio Allocation
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 10: Terrorist Attack On Bus In J&K's Reasi, Modi's First Work Day After Oath & More
  4. Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath As Chief Minister For Second Term | Watch
  5. Day In Pics: June 10, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The French Italian’: Aristotle Athari And Catherine Cohen’s Film Gets Massive Applause At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  2. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'
  3. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  4. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  5. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
Sports News
  1. French Open Final: Zverev Will Look At Himself And His Team Following Alcaraz Defeat
  2. Canadian Grand Prix 'An Opportunity Missed', Admits Mercedes' George Russell
  3. NBA Finals: Brown Hails Holiday 'Killer-Like Mentality' After Celtics Double Lead
  4. NBA Finals: Luka Doncic Shoulders Blame For Game 2 Loss As Mavs Go 2-0 Down
  5. NBA Finals: Mavericks Guard Doncic Downgraded To Questionable For Game 2 Against Celtics
World News
  1. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
  2. Sudan Civil War: Paramilitary RSF Targets Last Operating Hospital In Darfur
  3. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
  4. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  5. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: First Cabinet Meet Underway, All Eyes On Portfolio Allocation
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time