Jannik Sinner Beats Hurbert Hurkacz To Claim Maiden Grass Court Title At Halle Open

The world number one was made to work for the win, with both sets going to a tie-break, but the Italian emerged a 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-2) victor in Germany

Jannik Sinner beat Hurbert Hurkacz to win the Halle Open
Jannik Sinner claimed his maiden grass court title in straight sets as he overcame Hurbert Hurkacz at the Halle Open. (More Tennis News)

The world number one was made to work for the win, with both sets going to a tie-break, but the Italian emerged a 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-2) victor in Germany. 

Both would settle quickly into the contest, with neither faltering in their serving as they sought to claim an early advantage. 

However, consecutive games for Sinner without a reply from his opponent would be the momentum he needed to win the first set, finally breaking the Pole's resistance. 

Sinner has reached the summit of the ATP rankings - null
Jannik Sinner Relishing 'New Chapter' As World Number One

BY Stats Perform

Hurkacz would almost suffer an early wobble in the second game as he saved break point in the second game, eventually taking the game to yet another tie-break to try and take the game to a deciding set. 

Sinner, however, had other ideas. The Italian stormed into an early lead, and it proved too big of a mountain to climb for Hurkacz, as Sinner became the eighth player to win his first event after becoming number one. 

Data Debrief: Sinner completes perfect prep for Wimbledon

Sinner would claim his third success over Hurkacz in Germany, making it consecutive wins over the Pole following his triumph in Monte Carlo back in April. 

In another exceptional display by Sinner, he would win 44 of his 47 first serve points, a success rate of 94%. 

