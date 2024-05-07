Tennis

Italian Open 2024: Madrid Champion Iga Swiatek Keen To Maintain Level

The world number one has now won every European clay court tournament at WTA 500 level or higher, including back-to-back triumphs in Rome in 2021 and 2022

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek pictured on the practice courts in Rome on Tuesday.
info_icon

Iga Swiatek will not rest on her laurels after overcoming Aryna Sabalenka in last week's Madrid Open final, pledging to learn from that gruelling battle ahead of the Italian Open. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek toppled Sabalenka in an enthralling battle between the world's top two players on Saturday, saving three championship points en route to a 7-5 4-6 7-6 (9-7) win in over three hours on court.

The world number one has now won every European clay court tournament at WTA 500 level or higher, including back-to-back triumphs in Rome in 2021 and 2022.

As she prepares to open her Italian Open campaign against either Caroline Dolehide or a qualifier on Friday, Swiatek is determined to ensure she does not let her level drop.

Advertisement

Speaking during an appearance on the WTA Insider Podcast, Swiatek said: "I feel like after such a match, I deserve a two-month vacation, but I can't have that so I'll trade it for six tiramisus or something!

"I can let it go and rest and just forget about it, or I can really take a big lesson from it, so it depends on what is going to happen in the next few weeks in terms of how I analyse it."

Swiatek's latest win – her seventh in 10 meetings with Sabalenka – saw her put further distance between herself and the world number two in the WTA rankings.

Advertisement

However, the four-time Grand Slam champion knows she cannot afford to let up, given the fierce competition on the WTA tour.

"I'm not thinking about Aryna when I'm practising, but it's more that I know that the competition is big and if I stop for a while I might be pushed out," Swiatek said.

"But I had this kind of thing in Rome 2022, with the final against Ons [Jabeur]. Physically, I was so tired. The rallies were long, Ons was playing a pretty tricky game. 

"So after that game for the next few years, when I was doing the worst practices on court and I was dying, I was thinking about that game."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Man Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity Outside Polling Booth In Dharashiv
  2. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
  4. Hathras Votes Today, But For One Family, Scars From The Past Are Still Fresh
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 7: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Voting, Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Look & Other Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts
  2. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Being 'Surprised' When Agents Suggested Pay Parity For Her: Didn't Know I Had Power
  3. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: '12.12: The Day' And 'Moving' Take Home Grand Prizes, 'My Dearest' And 'Exhuma' Score Big
  4. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Locks Horns Against Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson At Kotla
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  3. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup
  4. NBA Playoffs: 'Whatever We Need, Jalen Brunson Will Provide' - Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
  5. Italian Open 2024: Madrid Champion Iga Swiatek Keen To Maintain Level
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD
  2. Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy, 2 Security Officials Detained
  3. Philadelphia Closes Kensington Avenue, Takes Action To Address Homelessness Crisis
  4. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
  5. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 60% Polling In Phase 3 So Far; EC Asks X To Take Down Animated Video Posted By BJP On Muslim Quota Row
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase