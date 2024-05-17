Tennis

Italian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Ends Alejandro Tabilo's Dream Run To Reach Final

The 2017 Italian Open champion Alexander Zverev put his foot down from 3-3 in the second-set tie-break, with Tabilo potentially feeling the effects of a fine run that included a last-32 upset of Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev celebrates reaching the final in Rome
info_icon

Alexander Zverev fought back from the brink to reach the Italian Open final on Friday, overcoming Alejandro Tabilo by a 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 scoreline in the last four. (More Tennis News)

Zverev was punished for a slow start as Tabilo took the opener within 32 minutes, but the German fought back in a one-hour, 15-minute slog of a second set.

The 2017 Italian Open champion put his foot down from 3-3 in the second-set tie-break, with Tabilo potentially feeling the effects of a fine run that included a last-32 upset of Novak Djokovic.

Zverev upped the intensity in the final set and won a huge 94 per cent of points behind his first serve as his opponent wilted, the third seed reaching the Rome final for a third time. 

Aryna Sabalenka will meet Iga Swiatek in the Italian Open final - null
Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Danielle Collins To Set Up Iga Swiatek Rematch

BY Stats Perform

Data Debrief: Zverev draws level with Becker

Zverev will now face either Nicolas Jarry or Tommy Paul in Sunday's final, which will be his 11th at ATP 1000 Masters level.

That tally pulls him level with Boris Becker for most such finals by a German player since the format's 1990 introduction.

