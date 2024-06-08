Tennis

French Open: Errani Hopes To Help Doubles Partner Paolini Ahead Of Swiatek Final

World number 15 Jasmine Paolini will play the French Open 2024 singles final one day before her women's doubles title clash, but faces a sizeable task in stopping Iga Swiatek from claiming a third straight title at Roland Garros

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani reached the women's doubles final at the French Open.
Sara Errani will prioritise helping doubles partner Jasmine Paolini ahead of her French Open final against Iga Swiatek this Saturday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The Italian duo beat Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 1-6 6-4 6-1 on Friday to book their place in the women's doubles final, where they will face Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

Jasmine Paolini will be playing her first Grand Salm final on Saturday in the French Open 2024. - Photo: X/ @WTA
French Open 2024, Women's Singles Final Preview: Iga Swiatek To Face Jasmine Paolini

BY Associated Press

Paolini has been partners with compatriot and five-time grand slam doubles champion Errani since the start of 2024, and the pair have quickly created a special partnership, having triumphed at the Linz Open and the Italian Open. 

The world number 15 will play in her first grand slam singles final one day before her doubles fixture but faces a sizeable task in stopping Swiatek from claiming a third straight title in Paris. 

However, she has the backing of her doubles partner, with Errani hoping the 28-year-old can enjoy the occasion this weekend. 

"It's a special moment. Of course, being in a slam final is amazing. For sure, I will speak with Jasmine. If I can help a little bit, for me it would be amazing. I don't really know what to say," Errani said.

"I hope she enjoys it. I hope she believes. I believe in her. It's a really tough match, but I think she's an amazing player."

It proved to be a difficult opening set for the Italian pairing, but they were able to recover from that slow start.  

"Today was a really tough match," Paolini said. "The first set, I mean, we didn't see any ball. They were just passing, and we were there and trying to fight.

"Then we said, okay, this cannot go worse. We managed to come back. It was a really tough match, but we are happy to be in the final."

