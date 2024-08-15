Tennis

Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics

The world number one looked set for a comfortable passage to the next round of the competition after winning the first set 6-0, serving three of her seven aces in the opener

Iga-Swiatek-Cincinnati-Open
Iga Swiatek needed a third-set decider to reach the next round of the Cincinnati Open.
info_icon

Iga Swiatek survived in her return to hard courts at the Cincinnati Open, outlasting Varvara Gracheva in three sets to advance to the third round. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek, who was playing in her first match since her bronze medal at the Olympics, was taken to a third-set decider, but emerged as a 6-0 6-7 (8-10) 6-2 victor in Ohio.

“For sure, the transition is probably the hardest, from the slowest surface to the fastest surface,” Swiatek said.

“But that’s why I’m still happy with my performance, and looking forward to another match to kind of still do the grinding and implement what I was working on, but not really focusing on the results.”

The world number one looked set for a comfortable passage to the next round of the competition after winning the first set 6-0, serving three of her seven aces in the opener.

But her French opponent responded, matching Swiatek stride for stride in the second before prevailing in a tie-break to take the encounter the distance. 

Iga Swiatek is expecting a tough return to hardcourt tennis. - null
Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay

BY Stats Perform

However, Swiatek would once again show her dominance, winning the final four games in a row to set up an encounter with Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Lulu Sun in straight sets. 

Data Debrief: Swiatek surpasses yearly triumphs

Despite a third set, Swiatek has claimed 11.2% (27/242) of total sets played by a score of 6-0 in completed WTA 1000 matches - the highest rate of any player (min. 20 sets) since the format's introduction in 2009.

The Pole now has 28 WTA-1000 match wins in 2024, surpassing her own career-high of 27 (2023). Only Serena Williams (36, 2013) has now recorded more WTA-1000 wins in a season, since the format’s introduction in 2009.

