French Open: 'Best Days Of My Life,' Says Jasmine Paolini After Runner-Up Finish

An emotional Jasmine Paolini says this year's French Open was "the best days of my life" following her final defeat to Iga Swiatek on Saturday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
It was the Italian’s maiden Grand Slam final after she saw off Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in the semi-finals.
Paolini was already assured of breaking into the top 10 in the WTA rankings on Monday, no matter her result in the final.
She also booked her place in the women's doubles final after coming from behind with partner Sara Errani and will be playing that showpiece on Sunday.
Speaking after the single’s final, Paolini said she could not believe the journey she had been on in the past two weeks.
"Thanks for coming. I really enjoyed playing today," a choked-up Paolini said.
"The best days of my life, I think. Tomorrow, I have the doubles final. It's been a very intense 15 days, and I'm really happy to be here.
"Today was tough, but I'm really proud of myself anyway. You were cheering for me and that is unbelievable.
"I have to say congratulations to you, Iga. Playing you here is the toughest challenge in the sport. You are doing a great job - world number one and many slams.
"I want to thank my team, my family, everyone who is cheering for me every day. Congratulations to everyone who made this tournament special."