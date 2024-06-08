Tennis

French Open: Iga Swiatek Glad Roland Garros Crowd Helped Reaffirm Her Belief

The world number one won her fourth title at Roland Garros, and her third in a row with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini on Saturday

French Open champion Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek thanked the fans at the French Open for giving her the belief she needed to win the tournament after nearly being knocked out in the second round. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The world number one won her fourth title at Roland Garros, and her third in a row with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

However, she almost made a shock early exit in the tournament at the hands of Naomi Osaka but pulled off an incredible comeback.

Swiatek saved a match point against the former world number one to come from 5-2 down to win the deciding set 7-5, setting her on her way to the trophy.

French Open 2024 Final: Iga Swiatek Storms To Fourth Roland Garros Title; Third In A Row

BY Stats Perform

Now, she is the second player in the Open Era to win all of her first five Women's Singles Grand Slam finals after Monica Seles.

From the round of 16 onwards, Swiatek dropped just 11 games combined on her way to securing the title, but following her win, she said it was the crowd in Paris that boosted her confidence following that game.

"I love this place, I wait every year to come back here," Swiatek said after winning her title.

"I was almost out in the second round so thank you for still cheering for me. I needed to believe that this was possible. It’s been an emotional tournament. Thank you for supporting me.

"I want to thank my team, my family, without them I wouldn't be here. I want to thank everyone who made this tournament possible."

Paolini played in her maiden Grand Slam final and also reached the doubles final on Sunday with partner Sara Errani.

Swiatek was full of praise for her opponent and wished her well in her upcoming showpiece.

"Congrats for an amazing tournament," she added.

"I'm really impressed with how you've been playing these last two weeks. I hope we'll have many more matches in final rounds."

