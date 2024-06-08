Tennis

French Open 2024 Final: Iga Swiatek Storms To Fourth Roland Garros Title; Third In A Row

The world number one's brilliant winning streak continued as she won 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and eight minutes on court Philippe-Chatrier

French Open champion, Iga Swiatek
info_icon

Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open title with a dominant straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini on Saturday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The world number one's brilliant winning streak continued as she won 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and eight minutes on court Philippe-Chatrier.

Paolini, playing in her maiden grand slam final, caused a few nerves by getting an early break, but it was exactly what Swiatek needed to get her focus.

Swiatek won every game in the first set from that point, using power to force Paolini to cover more ground. As mistakes crept into her game, the Pole pushed harder and took the lead.

Alexander Zverev beat Casper Ruud to enter the French Open 2024 final. - AP/Jean-Francois Badias
French Open Day 13 Recap: Alcaraz Pips Sinner; Zverev Edges Ruud To Set Up Grand Finale

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Swiatek upped her level once more in the second set, with the Italian struggling to find any answers to get back into the tie.

The 23-year-old worked her way through the gears neatly, earning another double break to storm through the first five games.

In her last chance to stay in the match, Paolini went on the offensive to ensure she did not end up on the wrong end of a bagel scoreline, but it only took one more game for Swiatek to wrap up her fifth grand slam title.

Swiatek chases down greats

Swiatek has been equalling records for fun this year, and that only continued with her French Open victory on Saturday.

She now has an impressive four titles at Roland Garros under her belt, and she is just the second women's player to win three consecutively since Justine Henin between 2005 and 2007, and the youngest since Monica Seles between 1990-92.

Swiatek addresses the crowd after beating Jeanjean - null
French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Says It's Too Early For Nadal Comparisons' After Strong Start

BY Stats Perform

She is also just the second women's player to win all five of her finals in Grand Slams after Seles during the Open Era, having won the US Open in 2022 as well.

Not only that, but Swiatek is the first player to win three consecutive titles at a single Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams dominated the US Open between 2012-14.

Swiatek had already previously picked up silverware at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Madrid Open and Italian Open in 2024 before adding the Grand Slam title.

She was the favourite going into Saturday's match-up and looked unstoppable, and many will be left wondering just how far she will be able to go in the rest of the year.

A French Open run to be proud of for Paolini

Labelled as a late-bloomer, Paolini is the third player in the last decade to reach her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros after turning 28, along with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2021) and Lucie Safarova (2015).

It was always going to be a tough ask for Paolini to get her hands on the French Open trophy going up against as formidable an opponent as Swiatek.

Though she had already pulled off a big upset against Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals, and it looked like she could be on for another shock after a strong opening, she struggled to match her opponent's aggression.

2024 has already seen Paolini undergo huge changes – she came into the year with a losing record of 78-87 and one career title.

Since the turn of the year, she is 22-10 with one trophy and has the French Open doubles final to look forward to on Sunday with partner Sara Errani.

She is already confirmed to move into the top 10 of the rankings following the end of the tournament, having said before the final that she never dreamed this far ahead, only taking each match as it came. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Naveen Patnaik Says Criticism Against Pandian 'Unfortunate'; Praises Close Aide's 'Integrity, Honesty'
  2. BJP MLA's Elderly Cousin Dies By Suicide In MP's Gwalior
  3. Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Attack On Danish PM Mette Frederiksen
  4. In Deepfake Era, Photos Claiming Adultery By Spouse To Be Proved By Evidence: Delhi HC
  5. IMD Forecasts Moderate To Heavy Rains In Goa, Issues Red Alert For Two Days
Entertainment News
  1. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  2. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  3. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  4. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: SA Aim To Stop NED Before 100
  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup Match 19: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. French Open 2024 Final: Iga Swiatek Storms To Fourth Roland Garros Title; Third In A Row
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Face 2-4 Defeat Against Germany, Suffer 7th Consecutive Loss
  5. Euro 2024: Seven Players To Watch Out For
World News
  1. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  2. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  3. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  4. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
  5. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony