Zverev Battles Past Ruud

Alexander Zverev forged a hard-fought 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway to enter his maiden French Open final. Ruud had progressed with a bye after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal, but felt unwell three games into the third set, and left the court after going 2-1 down in a bid to recompose himself. Zverev then capitalized and won the fourth set with ease to set up a final showdown against Alcaraz.