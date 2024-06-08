Tennis

French Open Day 13 Recap: Alcaraz Pips Sinner; Zverev Edges Ruud To Set Up Grand Finale

After advancing to the women's singles final, Jasmine Paolini also booked a spot in the women's doubles final alongside Sara Errani. Here is a recap of the highlights of French Open, Day 13

Alexander Zverev beats Casper Ruud to enter French Open 2024 final, AP photo
Alexander Zverev beat Casper Ruud to enter the French Open 2024 final. Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
While third seed Carlos Alcaraz entered the French Open final for the first time in his career, the fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev made it to his second Grand Slam final. Both notched up hard-fought victories at the Roland Garros men's singles semi-finals on Friday, June 7. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

That, and much more in our recap of Day 13 at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz Prevails Over 'New No. 1' Sinner

In an eagerly awaited match-up between the two touted as potential successors to the 'Big Four' in men's tennis, Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an intense five-set clash. Sinner, who will replace Novak Djokovic as the new world number 1 on June 10, had entered the semi-finals with a 13-0 record in Grand Slam play in 2024, having won the Australian Open in January.

French Open 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
French Open, 1st SF: Alcaraz Beats Sinner To Seal Final Spot - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Zverev Battles Past Ruud

Alexander Zverev forged a hard-fought 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway to enter his maiden French Open final. Ruud had progressed with a bye after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal, but felt unwell three games into the third set, and left the court after going 2-1 down in a bid to recompose himself. Zverev then capitalized and won the fourth set with ease to set up a final showdown against Alcaraz.

Hours before his semifinal win, Zverev's domestic abuse case in Berlin ended, as he reached an out-of-court settlement with his accuser, a former girlfriend. A reporter tried to follow up on the topic, but Zverev curtly responded: “We move on. I never, ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody.”

France Tennis French Open 2024
French Open: Zverev Defeats De Minaur, Enters Fourth Straight Semi-Final - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Paolini To Play Finals On Back-To-Back Days

After advancing to the women's singles final, Jasmine Paolini also booked a spot in the women's doubles final alongside Sara Errani. The Italian pairing beat Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 and will face Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova in the title clash on Sunday.

But before that, the world number 15 has her task cut out against the top-ranked, defending champion Iga Swiatek in the singles summit meeting. Swiatek is Swiatek is gunning a third straight title at Roland Garros, while Paolini will play in her first grand slam singles final.

Jasmine Paolini will be playing her first Grand Slam final on Saturday in the French Open 2024.
French Open 2024, Women's Singles Final Preview: Iga Swiatek To Face Jasmine Paolini

BY Associated Press

French Open Day 13 Key Results

Carlos Alcaraz (3) beat Jannik Sinner (2), 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (4) beat Casper Ruud (7), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

