French Open: Zverev Defeats De Minaur, Enters Fourth Straight Semi-Final - In Pics

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev trumped Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday (June 6, 2024) to enter the French Open semi-finals for the fourth successive year. Zverev stretched his winning streak to 11 matches, including a title on clay at the Italian Open last month. His victory over the 11th-seeded de Minaur at Court Philippe Chatrier moves Zverev into a clash against two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud on Friday.