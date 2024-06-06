Sports

French Open: Zverev Defeats De Minaur, Enters Fourth Straight Semi-Final - In Pics

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev trumped Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday (June 6, 2024) to enter the French Open semi-finals for the fourth successive year. Zverev stretched his winning streak to 11 matches, including a title on clay at the Italian Open last month. His victory over the 11th-seeded de Minaur at Court Philippe Chatrier moves Zverev into a clash against two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud on Friday.

France Tennis French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Australia's Alex De Minaur at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
Australias Alex De Minaur
Australia's Alex De Minaur Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Australia's Alex De Minaur waves goodbye after losing his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
Germanys Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Australia's Alex De Minaur plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Australia's Alex De Minaur plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
French Open Tennis Championships 2024
French Open Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev runs to play a shot against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
Alexander Zverev vs Alex De Minaur
Alexander Zverev vs Alex De Minaur Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Australia's Alex De Minaur plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
Alex De Minaur vs Alexander Zverev
Alex De Minaur vs Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Germany's Alexander Zverev clenches his fist after scoring a point against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

