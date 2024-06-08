Tennis

French Open, 1st SF: Alcaraz Beats Sinner To Seal Final Spot - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first French Open final by beating Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday, making the 21-year-old from Spain the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam title match on three surfaces. The Spaniard had won the U.S. Open in 2022 on hard courts, Wimbledon in 2023 on grass and now will play for the championship on the red clay at Roland Garros. The No. 3-seeded Alcaraz will face Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final. It is the first men’s title match at the French Open since 2004 without any of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer.

French Open 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Spains Carlos Alcaraz plays against Italys Jannik Sinner
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Italys Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Carlos Alcaraz serves against Italys Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz serves against Italy's Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Spains Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Spains Carlos Alcaraz
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.


Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

