French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini 'Never Dreamed' Of First Roland Garros Final

Jasmine Paolini saw off Mirra Andreeva in straight sets on Thursday to book a showdown against world number one Iga Swiatek as she aims to win her first Major title

Jasmine Paolini says she started to "dream step by step" before making it to her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The Italian saw off Mirra Andreeva in straight sets on Thursday to book a showdown against world number one Iga Swiatek as she aims to win her first major title.

Paolini has already pulled off one major upset at the tournament, knocking out Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals over three sets in impressive fashion.

No matter what happens in the final, Paolini is already assured of breaking into the top 10 in the WTA rankings on Monday and will be ranked, at minimum, number seven at the end of the tournament.

Asked if this was a moment that she imagined when she was young in training, Paolini admitted that was not the case.

"I was watching grand slam finals. I was watching the other Italians make it in the finals, and also won grand slams, but imagining that can be myself was tough," she said.

"Of course, I wished, but now it's something crazy for me. I'm really happy. Also surprised.

"I never dreamed to be number one, grand slam champion. Never dreamed so big. Never.

"Never maybe dream to be in the top 10, but I was hoping, but not really believing it. I think step by step I started to believe, but to dream for closer things.

"I think it's important to dream, but I started to dream, I think, step by step. Not too far away."

Swiatek is chasing a third consecutive French Open title and is a heavy favourite to win it going into the final.

Paolini was full of praise for the Pole but said she would not be intimidated by her opponent.

"Iga is an unbelievable player. So young, but so many achievements and grand slams. Here she won three times," she added. "She's doing well week by week, and that's not easy. So I have huge respect for her.

"My goal is to step on the court on Saturday and try to enjoy the match and to enjoy that moment and to try to play a good match and to make a good performance on the court."

