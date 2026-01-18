Emma Raducanu Vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Australian Open: Brit Overcomes Early Scare To Reach Second Round

Emma Raducanu is undefeated in the first round at the Australian Open (5-0), while her tournament debut remains the only time she has gone to the third set

Emma Raducanu
  • Emma Raducanu beats Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-1 in 72 minutes

  • Raducanu will face Anastasia Potapova in the next round

  • Venus Williams knocked out by Olga Danilovic

Emma Raducanu had to overcome a slow start en route to the Australian Open second round but recorded a straight-sets win over Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

The Brit suffered a first-set scare but ultimately prevailed 6-4 6-1 in 72 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

Sawangkaew, in her first main-draw appearance, got an early break as she cruised into a 3-1 lead early in the first set and then forced Raducanu to defend two break points as she attempted to extend that advantage.

But the Brit rallied, reeling off the next four games to close out the set on her first attempt.

She also rattled off the first three games of the second set, dropping just two points in the process, and though Sawangkaew pulled a game back, Raducanu won the last three, wrapping things up with an ace, to book her place in the second round.

Raducanu will now face Anastasia Potapova in the next round.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams put in a vintage performance in her first Australian Open match in five years but was knocked out by Olga Danilovic.

Williams became the oldest woman to compete in a main-draw singles match at the tournament, but could not become the oldest woman to win after letting a lead slip in her 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 loss.

The American was making her 22nd appearance at the Australian Open, the most among active players in the Open Era, though she will be appearing at Melbourne again when she plays alongside Ekaterina Alexandrova in women's doubles later this week.

Data Debrief: Raducanu maintains first-round dominance

Raducanu is undefeated in the first round at the Australian Open (5-0), while her tournament debut remains the only time she has gone to the third set.

She now holds a 13-2 career record in grand slam first rounds, while overall, she claimed a 15th hard-court win to start her tournament on a high note.

