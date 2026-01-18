Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Alexander Zverev Faces Gabriel Diallo; Aryna Sabalenka In Action Later

Australian Open 2026, Day 1: Men's singles top seed Carlos Alcaraz and veteran American Venus Williams will take the court in the afternoon for their first-round matches. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the season-opening Grand Slam

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
australian open 2026 live score day 1 updates highlights grand slam melbourne
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of Australian Open, the season-opening Grand Slam beginning Down Under on Sunday (January 18, 2026). Many big names like men's singles top seed Carlos Alcaraz and women's singles world number one Aryna Sabalenka take the court today to kickstart their respective campaigns. Later on, Venus Williams will take the court and become the oldest woman at 45 to compete in the tournament's main draw. As for Indian interest, Niki Poonacha and Yuki Bhambri are in the men's doubles draw, though their matches start Tuesday. Follow the live tennis score and updates from Melbourne Park.
LIVE UPDATES

Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Maria Sakkari In Action

Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari is in action at the Margaret Court Arena. She is taking on Leolia Jeanjean of France and has won the 1st set 6-4.

Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Order Of Play

Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome, tennis lovers. It is finally time for the first Grand Slam of the year, with the opening day featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Venus Williams and several other star players. Stay with us for the latest updates from Down Under.

Published At:
Tags

