Potapova Vs Raducanu Live Score, Australian Open 2026: British No. 1 Seeks Victory In Second Round Clash

Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Match Underway
Raducanu's match against Potapova is underway and the Brit has taken the first game with her opponent hitting back on her own serve.
The superfan who received a shoutout from Emma Raducanu following his support during her first-round win at the Australian Open, has managed to get tickets for her next match against Anastasia Potapova.
"I remember watching Anastasia all through juniors. I was the year below her.
"She was always the player to watch and beat through juniors. She's been very high ranked, as well, in the pros. A big hitter. I know it's going to be a really tricky one. I need to just gather my strength and prepare as best as possible."