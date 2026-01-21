Potapova Vs Raducanu Live Score, Australian Open 2026: British No. 1 Seeks Victory In Second Round Clash

Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu Live Score, Australian Open: Catch the live updates from the second-round match at the ANZ Arena on Wednesday, January 21

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Emma Raducanu
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu
Welcome to the live coverage of today's women's singles second-round match at the Australian Open 2026 between British No 1 Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Potapova on Wednesday. Potapova who's Grand Slam run came at the French Open in 2024, reaching the fourth round, will look to pour water over the Brit's Grand Slam run-in. Catch the live updates from the second-round match at the ANZ Arena on Wednesday, January 21
LIVE UPDATES

Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Match Underway

Raducanu's match against Potapova is underway and the Brit has taken the first game with her opponent hitting back on her own serve.

Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Brit's Superfan Gets 'Gift' From Player

The superfan who received a shoutout from Emma Raducanu following his support during her first-round win at the Australian Open, has managed to get tickets for her next match against Anastasia Potapova.

Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Brit Talks About Her Opponent

"I remember watching Anastasia all through juniors. I was the year below her.

"She was always the player to watch and beat through juniors. She's been very high ranked, as well, in the pros. A big hitter. I know it's going to be a really tricky one. I need to just gather my strength and prepare as best as possible."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Preview: Captain Suryakumar Yadav's Series To Sort Out Batting woes

  2. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  3. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  5. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Potapova Vs Raducanu Live Score, Australian Open 2026: British No. 1 Seeks Victory In Second Round Clash

  2. Alcaraz Vs Hanfmann Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Spaniard Takes On German Challenge In Round Two

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Sabalenka Advances To Round Three; Alcaraz, Gauff In Action Later

  4. Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic Live Score, AO 2026: American Faces Serbian Challenge In 2nd Round Clash

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 4: Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka Books Third Round Spot With Routine Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court Reserves Verdict On Appeal Filed By CBFC Over U/A Certificate

  5. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  2. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  3. China Receives US Invite To Join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

  4. Bangladesh Tribunal Defers Verdict Against Eight Policemen Over 2024 Protest Killings

  5. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins