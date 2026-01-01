Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu Australian Open: British Star To 'Re-Evaluate' Playing Style After Exit

Emma Raducanu was knocked out from the Australian Open 2026 second round after suffering a defeat against Anastasia Potapova

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
emma-raducanu-reaction-australian-open-2026-second-round-anastasia-potapova
Emma Raducanu knocked out of the Australian Open 2026
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Emma Raducanu admits she will have to "re-evaluate" her game

  • Raducanu has been battling with a foot injury

  • She has only gone past the third round of a grand slam once since her US Open victory in 2021

Emma Raducanu revealed that she will "re-evaluate" her game after being knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to Anastasia Potapova in Melbourne, losing to a lower-ranked player at a major for the first time since the US Open in 2022, when Raducanu was 11th in the world.

She lost her first two service games in the opening set before losing her first three in the second, and Potapova ran away with the victory.

Raducanu, who has been battling with a foot injury, won just 46.3% of her first-serve points compared to her counterpart's 63.9% in a poor display with the ball in hand.

The defeat means the Briton has only gone past the third round of a grand slam once since her US Open victory in 2021, though she would have faced Aryna Sabalenka next in Melbourne if she had beaten Potapova.

Raducanu insisted that she would not be overly critical of herself following the loss, but admitted that changes are needed going forward.

"Just one of those days you don't feel too good on the court," said Raducanu.

Related Content
Related Content

"I don't want to give myself too much of a hard time because I know my preparation going into this tournament.

"I think I'm going to take a few days, get back, get back home, and try and just re-evaluate my game a bit.

"I want to be playing a different way. The misalignment with how I'm playing right now and how I want to be playing is something I want to work on.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka - File
Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Highlights: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Yuki Bhambri Advances in Doubles

BY Tejas Rane

"I need to just work on playing in a way more similar to how I was playing when I was younger."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  2. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  4. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  5. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu Australian Open: British Star To 'Re-Evaluate' Playing Style After Exit

  2. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Third Round With Emphatic Win

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Third Round As Career Slam Dream Gathers Pace

  4. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Highlights: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Yuki Bhambri Advances in Doubles

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: 'In Jail, I Measured Time From One Court Date to Another'

  2. Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

  3. From Forest To Prison, When Security Laws Criminalise Adivasi Resistance

  4. e-KYC Error Cuts Off Aid To 24 Lakh Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. US Vice President J D Vance, Wife Usha Expect Fourth Child

  2. Trump Snubs Macron’s G7 Paris Meet, Mocks French President’s Political Future

  3. Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War, Saved Millions

  4. Trump Says There Is No Going Back On Greenland

  5. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins