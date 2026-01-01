Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu Australian Open: British Star To 'Re-Evaluate' Playing Style After Exit

Emma Raducanu admits she will have to "re-evaluate" her game
Raducanu has been battling with a foot injury
She has only gone past the third round of a grand slam once since her US Open victory in 2021
Emma Raducanu revealed that she will "re-evaluate" her game after being knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open.
The 23-year-old lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to Anastasia Potapova in Melbourne, losing to a lower-ranked player at a major for the first time since the US Open in 2022, when Raducanu was 11th in the world.
She lost her first two service games in the opening set before losing her first three in the second, and Potapova ran away with the victory.
Raducanu, who has been battling with a foot injury, won just 46.3% of her first-serve points compared to her counterpart's 63.9% in a poor display with the ball in hand.
The defeat means the Briton has only gone past the third round of a grand slam once since her US Open victory in 2021, though she would have faced Aryna Sabalenka next in Melbourne if she had beaten Potapova.
Raducanu insisted that she would not be overly critical of herself following the loss, but admitted that changes are needed going forward.
"Just one of those days you don't feel too good on the court," said Raducanu.
"I don't want to give myself too much of a hard time because I know my preparation going into this tournament.
"I think I'm going to take a few days, get back, get back home, and try and just re-evaluate my game a bit.
"I want to be playing a different way. The misalignment with how I'm playing right now and how I want to be playing is something I want to work on.
"I need to just work on playing in a way more similar to how I was playing when I was younger."