Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Sabalenka Advances To Round Three; Alcaraz, Gauff In Action Later

Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Svitolina Into Round 2
Elina Svitolina has progressed to Round 2 of the Australian Open 2026 with a straight sets victory over Linda Klimovicova at John Cain Arena. Svitolina won 7-5, 6-1.
Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka Through
Aryna Sabalenka has defeated Zhuoxuan Bai 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to round three with a comfortable victory.
Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Matches For Telecast & Streaming
Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka In Action
No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka is taking on Chinese player Zhuoxuan Bai in the 2nd round at Rod Laver Arena. The Belarusian has taken the first set 6-3 and is leading 2-0 in the second set.
Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Welcome!
Hello tennis fans! Welcome back to our live coverage of Day 4 at the 2026 Australian Open. Expect a packed schedule, marquee matchups, and nonstop updates as the action unfolds.