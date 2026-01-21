Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Sabalenka Advances To Round Three; Alcaraz, Gauff In Action Later

World number one Aryna Sabalenka File

Australian Open 2026 Day 4 features high-stakes second-round action at Melbourne Park, with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz headlining the day session and home favourites like Alex de Minaur and Priscilla Hon set to shine under the lights at Rod Laver Arena. Six Australians are in second-round play, including de Minaur aiming to go deep, while rising and established stars battle across multiple courts as the Grand Slam intensifies. Notable storylines also include Naomi Osaka’s stylish walk-on and opening-round victory, and the emotional final Melbourne Park appearance and first-round loss of veteran Gael Monfils, marking his 20th Australian Open. Day 4’s matchups will shape the early tournament narrative in both singles draws

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jan 2026, 08:02:01 am IST Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Svitolina Into Round 2 Elina Svitolina has progressed to Round 2 of the Australian Open 2026 with a straight sets victory over Linda Klimovicova at John Cain Arena. Svitolina won 7-5, 6-1.

21 Jan 2026, 07:32:08 am IST Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka Through Aryna Sabalenka has defeated Zhuoxuan Bai 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to round three with a comfortable victory.

21 Jan 2026, 07:19:42 am IST Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Matches For Telecast & Streaming View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Sports Network (@sonysportsnetwork)

21 Jan 2026, 07:07:40 am IST Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka In Action No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka is taking on Chinese player Zhuoxuan Bai in the 2nd round at Rod Laver Arena. The Belarusian has taken the first set 6-3 and is leading 2-0 in the second set.