Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova, Australian Open: World No. 1 Survives Tight Test To Reach Fourth Round
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka gritted out a tough straight-sets win over Anastasia Potapova to reach the fourth round of the 2026 Australian Open, prevailing 7-6(4), 7-6(7) in a tightly contested women’s singles third-round clash at Rod Laver Arena. Sabalenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was pushed all the way by Potapova, who saved multiple set points early and staged a fightback in the second set, but the world No. 1 held her nerve in both tie-breaks to seal victory. The match showcased high-intensity baseline rallies and pressure-tennis under the Melbourne sun, extending Sabalenka’s run into the second week, where she’ll face 19-year-old Victoria Mboko next.
