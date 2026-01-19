Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Australian Open 2026: Know all about the 1st round match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open 2026
Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a forehand return to during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Daniil Medvedev lost to Learner Tien last year in the 2nd round

  • Jesper De Jong enter in the top 100 player list last year

  • The match will begin at 6:00 am IST

Daniil Medvedev will square off against Jesper De Jong in round 1 match of the Australian Open 2026 at the Melbourne Park on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Daniil Medvedev had some of the highlight moments of his career at the Australian Open, but given his dreadful campaign last year, he will enter this year with utmost caution. After having a narrow win in the first round last year, he lost an enthralling five-set match to Learner Tien, which affected the rest of the year.

Jesper De Jong had an impressive 2025, during which he established himself as a top-100 player. However, his start to 2026 has been shaky as he suffered back-to-back defeats in Hong Kong and in Adelaide qualifying to Gabriel Diallo and Thiago Agustin Tirante, respectively.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 19, 2026. The match starts at 6:00 AM IST.

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

  5. T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash?

  2. Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  3. Stan Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Australian Open: Spaniard Posts Straight-Sets Victory In Round 1

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Australian Open: Brit Overcomes Early Scare To Reach Second Round

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

  3. Nutrition Security To Solidarity In Advocacy: It’s All Here At INHERE

  4. The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. Trump Calls For Leadership Change In Iran Amid Rising Tensions Khamenei

  4. Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

  5. European Leaders React To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly