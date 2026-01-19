Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Daniil Medvedev lost to Learner Tien last year in the 2nd round
Jesper De Jong enter in the top 100 player list last year
The match will begin at 6:00 am IST
Daniil Medvedev will square off against Jesper De Jong in round 1 match of the Australian Open 2026 at the Melbourne Park on Monday, January 19, 2026.
Daniil Medvedev had some of the highlight moments of his career at the Australian Open, but given his dreadful campaign last year, he will enter this year with utmost caution. After having a narrow win in the first round last year, he lost an enthralling five-set match to Learner Tien, which affected the rest of the year.
Jesper De Jong had an impressive 2025, during which he established himself as a top-100 player. However, his start to 2026 has been shaky as he suffered back-to-back defeats in Hong Kong and in Adelaide qualifying to Gabriel Diallo and Thiago Agustin Tirante, respectively.
Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 19, 2026. The match starts at 6:00 AM IST.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.