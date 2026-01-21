Australian Open 2026, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Third Round As Career Slam Dream Gathers Pace

Carlos Alcaraz beat Hanfmann 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Australian Open. In other encounters, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev registered wins to proceed to the next round

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open 2026, Day 4
Carlos Alcaraz cruises into round three of Australian Open 2026 beating Yannic Hanfmann in three straight sets on January 21. Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz storms into third round with three straight wins against Yannick Hanfmann

  • The Australian Open title will complete a career slam for Carson Alcaraz

  • Alexander Zverev beat Alexandre Muller 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a three-hour battle to reach round 3

Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of achieving a career Slam grew in Melbourne as he defeated Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The world number one defeated Hanfmann 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 46 minutes after facing a lot of resistance in the first.

After saving a break point in his first service game, Alcaraz was soon broken as Hanfmann took a 3-1 lead in the opening set.

The Spaniard responded immediately as he took the first to a tiebreak, where he rattled off four consecutive points from 4-3 down to clinch the set.

Alcaraz did not look back from there on in, giving Hanfmann little to no joy in the following two sets as he wrapped with the win with ease.

Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round in Melbourne as he overcame Quentin Halys in four sets.

After losing the tiebreaker in the opening set, Medvedev’s quality came to the fore as he won 6-7 (9-11) 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, stayed focused through a rain delay to beat Alexandre Muller 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a three-hour battle.

Related Content
Related Content

Zverev will face Cameron Norrie in the next round, with the two previously facing off in the last 16 of the Australian Open in 2024 (Zverev won three sets to two).

Data Debrief: No mercy from Alcaraz

Alcaraz is now undefeated (22-0) at grand slam events against opponents ranked outside the ATP’s top 100, with 12 of those wins coming in straight sets.

Since his ATP-level debut in 2016, only three players have claimed more men’s singles match wins at grand slams than Medvedev (91) – Novak Djokovic (191), Rafael Nadal (116) and Alexander Zverev (114).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Strikes Early As Conway Falls For Duck

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Omarzai Finishes Strong | AFG 189/4 (20)

  3. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Third Round With Emphatic Win

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Third Round As Career Slam Dream Gathers Pace

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Highlights: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Yuki Bhambri Advances in Doubles

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  5. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: 'In Jail, I Measured Time From One Court Date to Another'

  2. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  3. From Forest To Prison, When Security Laws Criminalise Adivasi Resistance

  4. Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  3. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  5. China Receives US Invite To Join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins