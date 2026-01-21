Australian Open 2026, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Third Round As Career Slam Dream Gathers Pace

Carlos Alcaraz storms into third round with three straight wins against Yannick Hanfmann
The Australian Open title will complete a career slam for Carson Alcaraz
Alexander Zverev beat Alexandre Muller 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a three-hour battle to reach round 3
Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of achieving a career Slam grew in Melbourne as he defeated Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets to reach the third round of the Australian Open.
The world number one defeated Hanfmann 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 46 minutes after facing a lot of resistance in the first.
After saving a break point in his first service game, Alcaraz was soon broken as Hanfmann took a 3-1 lead in the opening set.
The Spaniard responded immediately as he took the first to a tiebreak, where he rattled off four consecutive points from 4-3 down to clinch the set.
Alcaraz did not look back from there on in, giving Hanfmann little to no joy in the following two sets as he wrapped with the win with ease.
Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round in Melbourne as he overcame Quentin Halys in four sets.
After losing the tiebreaker in the opening set, Medvedev’s quality came to the fore as he won 6-7 (9-11) 6-3 6-4 6-2.
Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, stayed focused through a rain delay to beat Alexandre Muller 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a three-hour battle.
Zverev will face Cameron Norrie in the next round, with the two previously facing off in the last 16 of the Australian Open in 2024 (Zverev won three sets to two).
Data Debrief: No mercy from Alcaraz
Alcaraz is now undefeated (22-0) at grand slam events against opponents ranked outside the ATP’s top 100, with 12 of those wins coming in straight sets.
Since his ATP-level debut in 2016, only three players have claimed more men’s singles match wins at grand slams than Medvedev (91) – Novak Djokovic (191), Rafael Nadal (116) and Alexander Zverev (114).