Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

American third seed Coco Gauff comes into her Australian Open quarterfinal showdown with Elina Svitolina in strong form, having battled past Karolina Muchova in a hard-fought three-set fourth-round victory to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park.
The 20-year-old has now made her third straight Australian Open quarterfinal, displaying resilience and tactical maturity on the hard courts as she adjusts her aggressive baseline game to varied opponents. Gauff also holds a slight head-to-head advantage over Svitolina, having won two of their previous three encounters, which could provide a confidence boost as she aims for her second Melbourne semifinal.
Across the net, Elina Svitolina has been equally impressive in her path to the quarterfinals, progressing without dropping a set after solidly defeating Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round to book her spot in the last eight.
The 12th-seeded Ukrainian veteran brings experience and tactical variety to the match, blending consistent court coverage with smart shot selection that has served her well throughout the tournament.
A proven Grand Slam contender with multiple quarterfinal runs at Melbourne, Svitolina’s fast start and clean ball striking will test Gauff’s power and patience as both players vie for a coveted semifinal berth at this year’s Australian Open.
Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 27, 2026. The match starts at 01:30 PM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open matches will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.