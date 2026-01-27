AUS Open 2026: Gauff Makes Tame Exit As Svitolina Prevails
No. 12 Elina Svitolina required mere 59 minutes to extend her winning streak to 10 straight matches with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat of No. 3 seed Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, January 27. The Ukrainian advanced to her fourth career Grand Slam semifinal, and first at the Australian Open. Gauff looked off pace and energy as the 12th seed made her spot in the last four, where she will take on Aryna Sabalenka.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE