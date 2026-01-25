Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Ends Mirra Andreeva's Campaign; Ukrainian Set To Face Coco Gauff In Quarters

Svitolina has now won nine straight matches to start 2026, while seventh seed Andreeva – who won the title in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open – will rue an opportunity missed for a deep run in the season's opening major

Australian Open 2026
Elina Svitolina beat Mirra Andreeva Photo: Opta
Summary
  • Elina Svitolina beat Mirra Andreeva in the Australian Open 2026 quarter-final

  • The Ukrainian will face American sensation Coco Gauff in the last 8 stages

  • Svitolina equalled the record of Roland Garros for winning 33 main draw matches at the competition

Mirra Andreeva's Australian Open hopes were dashed by Elina Svitolina, who will take on Coco Gauff in the last eight.

Svitolina triumphed in straight sets on Sunday, beating teenager Andreeva 6-2 6-4.

A lop-sided opening set saw Svitolina get on top of Andreeva's serve three times, with the Russian only able to break back once in return.

Andreeva hit back with an immediate break at the start of the second set, yet Svitolina recovered to take control again.

The youngster's frustration seemed to get the better of her when she threw her racquet to the court and then served a double-fault to gift Svitolina match points, and at the second time of asking, the experienced Ukrainian got over the line with a forehand winner.

Svitolina has now won nine straight matches to start 2026, while seventh seed Andreeva – who won the title in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open – will rue an opportunity missed for a deep run in the season's opening major.

"It's unbelievable. I'm very pleased with the performance tonight, I had to really put up a fight and fight until the very last point," said Svitolina, who has now reached four Australian Open quarter-finals.

"It was an extremely nerve-racking match and I was very happy with the way I held myself."

Andreeva was on the receiving end of some boos when she left the court after not shaking hands with Svitolina, though it is now customary for the post-match handshake not to take place between Russian and Ukrainian players.

Data Debrief: Svitolina's Resurgence Rolls On

Svitolina has never won a major title, but she has enjoyed plenty of fine runs. She has now made the last eight on 14 occasions at the slams, with six of those coming after she returned from maternity leave.

The 31-year-old has now won 33 main draw matches at the Australian Open, equalling Roland-Garros for her most match wins at a single event in her career.

Svitolina has never been beyond the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, while she has a 1-2 record against Gauff. However, she did win her only previous encounter against the American at the Australian Open, back in 2021.

