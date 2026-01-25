Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Takes First Set

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand return to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 women's singles fourth-round match between Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (January 25). The eighth-seeded Andreeva took three sets to prevail in her opener against Donna Vekic before dispatching Maria Sakkari and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets subsequently. As for Svitolina, the 12th seed is yet to drop a set and faces her toughest challenge yet in the tournament. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the season-opening Grand Slam.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jan 2026, 04:18:25 pm IST Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, AO 2026: Set 1 To Ukrainian Elina Svitolina resumes ascendancy after the brief lapse, taking three straight games to claim the first set comfortably by a 6-2 margin. Andreeva under immense pressure to stay alive in the contest.

25 Jan 2026, 04:03:25 pm IST Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, AO 2026: Set 1, Game 5 Mirra Andreeva starts the first set a bit shakily, a string of unforced errors coming from her racket. That allows Svitolina to break the Russian's serve in the fourth game but Andreeva breaks right back in the fifth to bring the set back on serve at 3-2.

25 Jan 2026, 03:43:10 pm IST Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, AO 2026: Love All! The players take the court and after the customary pre-match knocking, the first set gets underway at the Rod Laver Arena. Svitolina serving first against Mirra Andreeva, and the Russian's French tennis star husband Gael Monfils expresses his support on air, right at the outset.