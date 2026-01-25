Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva, Australian Open: Ukrainian Sets Up Coco Gauff QF Clash

Elina Svitolina concluded play on Day 8 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over 18-year-old, eighth-seeded Mirra Andreeva at the Australian Open 2026 fourth round on Sunday (January 25) at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena. The eighth-seeded Andreeva could hardly match up to Svitolina, who will meet American star Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals. The 12th-seeded Ukrainian is yet to drop a set in her campaign. Gauff notched up a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 19 Karolina Muchova earlier.

Australian Open: Elina Svitolina vs Mirra Andreeva
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Mirra Andreeva of Russia in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open: Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine signs autographs after defeating Mirra Andreeva of Russia in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina vs Mirra Andreeva
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina
Mirra Andreeva of Russia plays a backhand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis: Elina Svitolina vs Mirra Andreeva
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis: Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina
Mirra Andreeva of Russia serves to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Elina Svitolina vs Mirra Andreeva
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina
Mirra Andreeva of Russia plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Elina Svitolina vs Mirra Andreeva Australian Open
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open
Mirra Andreeva of Russia plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
