Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva, Australian Open: Ukrainian Sets Up Coco Gauff QF Clash
Elina Svitolina concluded play on Day 8 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over 18-year-old, eighth-seeded Mirra Andreeva at the Australian Open 2026 fourth round on Sunday (January 25) at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena. The eighth-seeded Andreeva could hardly match up to Svitolina, who will meet American star Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals. The 12th-seeded Ukrainian is yet to drop a set in her campaign. Gauff notched up a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 19 Karolina Muchova earlier.
