Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Stuns Coco Gauff To Reach Semi-finals

Elina Svitolina stunned third seed Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided Australian Open 2026 quarter-final
Gauff endured the worst Grand Slam performance, with just three winners and 26 unforced errors
The Ukrainian extended her winning streak to 10 matches and reached her first Australian Open semi-final
Elina Svitolina stunned third seed Coco Gauff to win 6-1, 6-2 in just 59 minutes on Tuesday night, booking her place in the Australian Open 2026 semi-finals for the first time.
The 12th-seeded Ukrainian overwhelmed the two-time Grand Slam champion from the start, taking advantage of issues in Gauff’s serve and never allowing the American to settle into the contest.
Gauff endured a tough opening set, committing five double-faults and getting broken four times. There were two more service breaks in the second set, and although she finally held serve in the fourth game, the match had already slipped away.
For Gauff – who made her Grand Slam debut at 15 and won the 2023 US Open at 19 – it was statistically the worst Grand Slam outing of her career.
The 21-year-old struck just three clean winners across 15 games, committed 26 unforced errors, and won only 2 of 11 points on her second serve. While she landed 74% of her first serves, she converted just 41% of those points.
Gauff Smashes Racket In Anger
Once the match ended, Gauff left Rod Laver Arena visibly frustrated. In the player area, she smashed her racket into a concrete ramp seven times, attempting but failing to find a space away from television cameras.
“I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera because I don’t necessarily like breaking rackets,” Gauff said in the post-match interview. “I don’t try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion.”
She added that breaking a racket felt preferable to directing her anger towards her support team. “They’re good people. They don’t deserve that, and I know I’m emotional,” she said. “So, yeah, I just took the minute to go and do that.
Gauff, however, questioned the post-match footage being broadcast, referencing a similar situation involving Aryna Sabalenka after the US Open final.
Svitolina Surges After Return
For Svitolina, there was no such turmoil. The 31-year-old Ukrainian continued her outstanding start to the season and extended her winning streak to 10 matches, having already claimed the Auckland title earlier this year.
Svitolina had previously fallen at the Australian Open quarter-final stage in 2018, 2019, and 2024. This is her 12th Grand Slam tournament since returning from maternity leave in 2022. She and French star Gael Monfils, who is set to retire this year, are parents to daughter Skai.
“Very pleased with the tournament so far,” Svitolina said. “(It has) always been my dream to come back here after maternity leave in the Top 10.”
(With AP Inputs)