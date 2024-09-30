Naomi Osaka is confident she will be able to gain control of her tie with Coco Gauff at the China Open. (More Tennis News)
Osaka defeated Katie Volynets 6-3 6-2 on Monday to progress to the last 16 in Beijing.
And the four-time grand slam champion's reward was a meeting with world number six Gauff.
The duo have played each other on four occasions, splitting the head-to-head record with two wins each, though their last meeting came in 2022, with Gauff winning in straight sets.
"She's very athletic obviously. For me, my strongest traits are being aggressive and also my serve," Osaka said.
"So it's definitely going to be a battle - who wants to take control of the point first? And I think it's going to be me."
Osaka's tie with Gauff will represent the first time two former grand slam winners will meet in the last 16 at the China Open since 2016, when Petra Kvitova overcame Garbine Muguruza.
World number two Aryna Sabalenka also sealed her progress on Monday, beating American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-2.
"Control over my emotions, that's the key," said US Open champion Sabalenka, who will face Kruger's compatriot Madison Keys in the next round.
"Before it felt like if I'm not going to win this match, something bad is going to happen. I'm going to die," she explained.
"Nowadays I'm just working hard, I'm trying to improve myself every day. Every time I'm on the court, I'm trying to give my best. If you give your best but you didn't win the match, it's okay."
Sabalenka has now registered 800 winners in WTA 1000 tournaments during 2024, while she is the only woman during the Open Era to register a win percentage of over 80% in WTA tournaments held in China (81.3%, 39-9, minimum10 matches played).