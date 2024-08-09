Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur

Naomi Osaka said her straight-sets victory over Ons Jabeur in the Canadian Open demonstrates her growing confidence. (More Tennis News)
The four-time grand slam champion defeated world number 16 Jabeur 6-3 6-1 in her first-round match in Toronto.
Osaka’s victory follows her early exit in the Olympics where she lost in straight sets to Germany’s Angelique Kerber last month at Roland-Garros.
Away from the clay courts, the Japanese player felt the surface and her opponent brought out the best in her in Canada.
“Everyone knows I really love hard court,” said Osaka. “So I don’t know, I wasn’t really thinking too much.
"It felt very instinctual and honestly when I play the best players like Ons I tend to play better."
The former world number one returned to tennis earlier this year after giving birth to a daughter in July 2023.
Now, Osaka believes she is beginning to build momentum again after her hiatus.
“I think if you’ve been following my journey a little, I go through mountains and hills. But now I’m feeling quite confident in myself as a person and a player and I think that showed a little,” she explained.
“Hopefully I can continue to play a lot more matches, but I think I just really love playing tennis and it’s been an honour to play such a great match in front of everyone.”